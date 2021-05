Cashton’s Presley Brueggen (left) revels in celebration with teammate Jacob Huntzicker after stealing home to score the game-winning run in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader in Bangor. Cashton won 9-8 in the extra innings after trailing by four runs to start the final frame of the game. Bangor won the opening game of the doubleheader 1-0. Herald photo by Nate Beier.