Tomah wins two at home quad

It was a busy week for Sparta boys and Tomah boys tennis teams. Sparta lost to Onalaska 7-0. Tomah beat West Salem 6-1, Viroqua 5-2 and lost to New Richmond 4-3.

Tomah 6 West Salem 1

The opening dual of Saturday’s quad at Tomah went the Timberwolves’ way.

Tomah only saw almost swept the singles category in its match against West Salem. Tomah’s Anthony Lord defeated West Salem’s Briley Larson 6-0, 6-1. Tomah’s Greg Klouda defeated West Salem’s Ben Holter 6-1, 6-0. Tomah’s Jonah Nick defeated West Salem’s Anthony Balboa 6-0, 6-0.

Tomah swept West Salem in the doubles category. Tomah’s Daniel Swanson and Ethan Libbey defeated West Salem’s Breezy Hofmiester and Brady Siegersma 6-2, 7-6 (2). Tomah’s Boulton Logan and Gavin Richer defeated West Salem’s Krish Patel and Ethan Hegar 6-1, 6-1. Tomah’s Collin Downson and Nick Shaitel defeated West Salem’s Tyler Mathison and Sam Horton 6-2, 6-1.

Tomah 5 Viroqua 2

The Tomah singles players swept Viroqua in Saturday’s quadrangular.

Joe Venner won 6-3, 7-5. Anthony Lord claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win while Greg Klouda won 6-3, 6-2. Jonah Nick won the four singles match 6-2, 6-1.

The second doubles team of Boulton Logan and Gavin Richer won 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8.

New Richmond 4 Tomah 3

Tomah vs New Richmond: Singles was where Tomah dominated. Tomah’s Joe Venner defeated New Richmond’s Thomas Smallidge 6-1, 6-2. Tomah’s Anthony Lord defeated New Richmond’s Tyler Dennis 6-2, 7-5. Tomah’s Jonah Nick defeated New Richmond’s Ben Han 6-2, 6-2. New Richmond did find a win in the singles category with Sam Tyyoll defeating Tomah’s Greg Klouda 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, New Richmond won all three doubles matches. The one to highlight was New Richmond’s Jack Davis and Drew Eckert defeating Tomah’s Gavin Richer and Boulton Logan in a thrilling 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-7.

Tomah played against Holmen on Thursday, May 13 but final scores were not available at time of pring.

Onalaska 7 Sparta 0

For Sparta, they didn’t see much success as they got swept by Onalaska in all 7 matches. A couple matches to highlight were Onalaska’s Michah Bornitz defeated Sparta’s Karson Knoll 6-2, 6-3. in doubles, Onalaska’s Matt Hinitt and Calyn Ngeth defeated Sparta’s Marcus Cox and Theran Wolf 6-2, 6-2.