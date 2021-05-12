Whaley's homer helps set up win over Aquinas

A consecutive dose of Mississippi Valley Conference action has the Tomah Timberwolves sitting at 3-4 after last week.

On Thursday Tomah dropped a 7-3 game to the Holmen Vikings. Tomah rebounded Friday with a clutch 6-4 win against La Crosse Aquinas. Both games were played at Gerke Field in Tomah.

Holmen 7 Tomah 3

Tomah fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 7-3 loss to Holmen on Thursday. Holmen took the lead on a double in the first inning. The Vikings had a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

In the first inning, Holmen got their offense started. Szak doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Tomah cut the lead to 2-1 in the second inning when a Lauren Noth double scored Emma Van Treese. That margin was short-lived.

Holmen scored three runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower by Holmen was led by Sydney Jahr and Jacobson, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Tomah would add one run each in the sixth and seventh innings.

Staige was on the mound for Holmen. Staige allowed six hits and two runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out eight.

For Tomah, Ella Plueger allowed nine hits and six runs over six and a third innings, striking out two and walking one. Alexis Hagen threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Tomah had seven hits in the game. Makena Riediesel and Emma Van Treese had multiple hits for Tomah. Van Treese and Riediesel all had two hits to lead Tomah.

Tomah committed three errors in the game.

Holmen racked up ten hits on the day. Jahr, Jacobson, and Szak each racked up multiple hits for Holmen. Jahr went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Holmen in hits. Holmen was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Kline made the most plays with 11.

Tomah 6 Aquinas 4

Tomah jumped on Aquinas for an early 3-0 lead only to see Aquinas knot the score and set the stage for a close contest.

The game was tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth when Alyssa Whaley homered on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Aquinas scored three runs in the third inning. Tomah bent, but did not break, winning 6-4.

Tomah got on the board in the first inning. Emma Van Treese grounded out, scoring one run.

Aquinas knotted the game up at three in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice fly and scored one run for Aquinas.

Tomah closed the game by giving a leadoff single in the seventh and then collecting three outs in the field.

Ella Plueger allowed nine hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out six and walking one for Tomah. Plueger found her groove after a rough third inning which saw Aquinas tie the score.

Grace Cronk led things off in the circle for Aquinas. The hurler allowed seven hits and six runs over six innings. Tomah’s Alyssa Whaley had homered in the fifth inning.

Amanda Lowry, Van Treese, Whaley, Plueger, Makena Riediesel, Kennedy Noth, and Asha Eckelberg each collected one hit to pace the Tomah offense

Aquinas collected nine hits on the day. Bri Bahr and Mady Gagermeier each racked up multiple hits for Aquinas.

Tomah hosts Baraboo tonight in nonconference play.