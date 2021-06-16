Wisniewski selected Academic All-District for UW-Whitewater Football

Ryan Wisniewski, a Sparta High School graduate and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team, is one of two Warhawks who have been named Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America for 2020-21.

Wisniewski is part of the District 6 first team, which includes student-athletes from schools in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. To be eligible, student-athletes must have started or been a key reserve for their team and must have carried a 3.30 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale through the end of the fall 2020 semester.

Wisniewski played an integral role in the Warhawks' 2019 season, when the team claimed a share of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and reached the Stagg Bowl for the 10th time in program history. UW-W finished as national runner-up with a 13-2 record, including a 6-1 mark in league play.

Wisniewski earned first team All-WIAC recognition as a wide receiver and honorable mention as an all-purpose player in 2019. He ranked second on the team with 1,116 all-purpose yards, including 695 yards and five touchdowns receiving and 303 yards on 11 kickoff returns. In 2018, Wisniewski was named second team All-WIAC.

A three-year member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll, Wisniewski is majoring in physical education and owns a 3.47 cumulative GPA. He has been recognized on the Dean's List four times.

He is now eligible to receive CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in mid-July.