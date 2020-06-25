1st CCU awards $20,000 grant

1st Community Credit Union, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, recently awarded a $20,000 grant, which was split between the Boys & Girls Clubs in Sparta, West Salem, and Tomah.

The Sparta Boys & Girls Club received $7,000 and the Tomah and West Salem Clubs each received $6,500. The grants were made possible by the COVID-19 Relief Program established by the FHLBank of Chicago to assist member institutions with responding to the needs of non-profit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“1st Community Credit Union is dedicated to serving the needs of the people and organizations in the communities we serve.” said Wendy Swanson, 1st CCU’s VP Finance. “We have a great working relationship with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and we are honored to be able to use these funds to help these local clubs continue to provide programs for the youth in Sparta, West Salem and Tomah. We truly believe that strong students make for a strong community.”

1st Community Credit Union was formed in 1961 and has grown over the past 59 years to now serve 14 counties. Three branches and a student branch located in Sparta, West Salem and Tomah serve the financial needs of more than 12,600 members of the credit union.