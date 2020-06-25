Bangor student earns highest Girl Scout award
Thu, 06/25/2020
Karissa Adams, a member of Troop 4046, in Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council, has earned the highest award available in Girl Scouting – the Gold Award.
