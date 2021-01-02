Keeping integrity at the polling station
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 11:26am admin1
The Monroe County Board passed a proclamation last week recognizing local election officials for their efforts of conducting elections during a pandemic.
The Monroe County Board passed a proclamation last week recognizing local election officials for their efforts of conducting elections during a pandemic.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com