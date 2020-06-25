New COVID cases in county

The Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, June 24 for a total of 57 confirmed cases.

The new cases include:

• A male in his 80s where the investigation is ongoing.

• A male in his 20s where the investigation is ongoing.

• A male in his 20s where the investigation is ongoing.

• A male in his 20s displaying mild symptoms.

• A female in her 30s that is asymptomatic.

• A female in her 20s displaying mild symptoms.

• A female between under the age of 17 where the investigation is ongoing.

• A male in his 20s with mild symptoms.

Monroe County now has a total of 23 active cases of the virus in Monroe County as well as ­­­31 people who have recovered from the virus, two current hospitalizations and one death.

MCHD posts daily updates for the community on its Facebook page and its COVID-19 website http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.

Next week, there will be a free drive-through testing site for COVID-19 offered on Tuesday, June 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Tomah Armory, located at 520 Mill St in Tomah.

MCHD and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to host the community testing site, where nasal swab tests will be conducted.

This testing site is open to anyone 5-years-old and up who is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms:

• fever

• cough

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing -chills or repeated shaking with chills -muscle pain

• headache

• sore throat

• new loss of taste or smell

Even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to acquire testing.

Individuals receiving testing will be required to remain in their vehicles. Lines may become long; therefore, organizers are suggesting attendees bring a book or other in-car entertainment.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as they become available. Again, additional information will be on MCHD Facebook page and online at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.