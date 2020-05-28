Usual sights, sounds of summer fade in Sparta

The sights and sounds of summer in Sparta this year won't include an abundance of splashing kids at the the Aquatic Center nor the crack of bats on softball and baseball diamonds.

At a special meeting Tuesday, the Sparta City Council voted to open only the Aquatic Center pool, limiting it to 86 patrons at a time, cancel all youth and adult sports and close all other recreational facilities.

While the actions follow recommended guidelines spelled out by a number of state and federal agencies to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, they weren't unanimously supported by alderman.

The vote to open the pool ended in a 4-4 tie with Mayor Kristen Gust casting the deciding vote in favor of keeping it open along with aldermen Jim Church, Kevin Brueggeman, Matthew Hoffland and Josh Lydon.

Bruce Humphrey, Norm Stanek, Kevin Riley and Ed Lukasek opposed the measure.

The decision came after Parks & Recreation Director Brad Gilbertson and recreation Superintendent Ryan Pawlisch, who laid out several options and estimated budgets to the council regarding a pool opening.

Each scenario followed guidelines and recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Gilbertson has also been in constant contact with the state's other parks and recreation directors who also are trying to determine the status of their pools this season.

So far, in this area, La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Black River Falls and Melrose have all decided to close their pools, but, according to Gilbertson, Tomah still plans on opening its facility.

The biggest restriction set out in the state agencies' plans, said Gilbertson, is the number of patrons allowed in the pool at one time in order to ensure safe social distancing but they also included recommendations on disinfecting surfaces and equipment.

He recommended closing off the slide and diving board and suggested shutting down the Lazy River, because sanitizing the surfaces and innertubes would be impractical. That allows for 86 patrons in the pool at one time.

The pool has a 1,000-person capacity, but Gilbertson said on warm summer days the facility draws around 400 swimmers. While the pool runs an annual deficit of around $111,000, the season with fewer swimmers is expected to add an additional $60,000 to that figure.

Gilbertson said the lifeguard staff has been hired but they will not be able to enforce social distancing while on duty. That task will be left to the 14 and 15-year-olds who manned the concession stand.

Stanek questioned at what point do you shut down the pool if things aren’t working as planned.

“I don’t know the answer to that not having been through this ever in our lives -- how people are going to respond,” said Gilbertson. “Are people even going to come to the pool? Are they going to be afraid to go to the pool? I don’t know. I have three kids I would take to the pool.”

“That’s what I’ve heard from people with young kids,” said Gust. “I think these kids have been without activities for two and half months. They’ve been at home and have nothing to do.”

She predicted that idle time could result in mischief and more police calls.

Church said the issue boiled down to a matter of personal choice. “Kids who stay home get to do other activities,” he said. “The ones who choose to go out and use other activities have that option also and that’s what’s the beauty of it – you get choices.”

Brueggeman, who made the motion to open only the pool, agreed. “If you really don’t want to go to the pool, maybe you should sit this one out and not show up,” he said. “Everybody has their choice. If you don’t agree with us then I’m sorry, get a little kiddie pool and sit in your own back lawn.”

Lydon questioned whether a 14 or 15-year old could exert the authority to a 40 or 50-year old to enforce social distancing. “After so many times being told off, that kid isn’t going to say anything anymore. He might as well not be there.”

While he voted to open the pool, Lydon said his kids wouldn’t be going to the pool because he doesn’t trust everyone else.

Humphrey also questioned enforcement of social distancing, pointing to the situation at the golf course, a city facility that is open, where he said guidelines and recommendations concerning social distancing “are being uniformly ignored.”

“I’m still not convinced that we have the safety in place for the users of the swimming pool,” said Lukasek. “I want to make sure that our folks are safe.”

While Gilbertson said his department had plans for running summer youth leagues and activities, he referred to a recommendation he received last Thursday from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) that “clearly states that all youth sports be cancelled and all sporting facilities and fields be closed.”

That would also preclude adult sports leagues from using the city’s facilities.

“I feel like this is a little more cut considering the DHS says do not allow youth sports unlike the pool,” said Gust. “It said you can open a pool but do X, Y, Z. Even though it’s a recommendation it’s specifically saying do not do this.”

While Hoffland agreed that the logistics of disinfecting equipment could be impractical, he still thought the activities were needed. “If we shut it down, what are kids going to do all summer.”

Brueggeman made the motion to cancel all sporting event, youth and adult, for the season. He, Humphrey, riley, Lukasek and Stanek voted for the motion, while Church, Hoffland and Lydon voted no.