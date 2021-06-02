Cataract resident advocates for individuals struggling with Lyme disease

Cataract resident Alicia Cashman, a Lyme disease patient, advocate and leader with Madison Lyme Support Group, is passionate about the cause as she herself has been fighting the battle for over a decade after a tiny tick changed her and her husband’s lives.

Most people don’t know that a tick can contain many pathogens. Cashman prefers the term MSIDS, or Multi Systemic Infectious Disease Syndrome, over Lyme Disease as it is almost always far more than just borrelia, the causative agent of Lyme disease.

“Due to the synergistic effects of these pathogens, treatment is often far more complex and longer than the CDC's treatment guidelines of 21 days of doxycycline and that particular mono therapy rarely works unless you catch it early,” she said. “We saw neither tick nor rash and less than 30 percent do, but we tested positively on the Extended Western Blot from Igenex Labs in California, which is one of the few labs that uses a far more sensitive testing.”

As stated earlier, Lyme disease is caused by bacteria called Borrelia. There are 100 different strains of Borrelia in the United States and 300 worldwide. Current CDC testing only tests for one strain, according to Cashman.

The accepted narrative from public health officials at the CDC states that a singular bacterium from the bite of an infected tick causes the bullseye rash, fever, headache and fatigue, but Cashman and her support group think otherwise.

Based upon real-life experience with their patients, some doctors have formed their own group called the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS,) which has differing guidelines than that of the CDC.

Money for research prior to the discovery of Lyme disease used to be independently obtained but has since become more dependent upon government grants. The $5 billion pot is managed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has held the position since 1984.

“Fauci believes in a simplistic germ theory where one germ is solely to blame with one treatment curing it,” Cashman said.

Cashman has reservations about those entrusted with public health having severe conflicts of interest owning patents on everything from test kits and vaccines, to the pathogens being studied to create products from which they profit financially, all the while making public health policy.

“They also own the patents on their approved and required ‘validated’ testing that they have rigged for their patent purposes,” she said.

ILADS doctors primarily treat based upon symptoms and also use more sensitive testing. They’ve also noticed that Lyme disease can be relapsing in nature making the CDC mono-therapy insufficient.

Cashman said that research has shown that not only are ticks coinfected with numerous pathogens but in fact patients are coinfected as well.

“In my case, my initial symptoms were all gynecological and while the CDC claims it isn’t a sexually transmitted disease, my own experience says otherwise,” Cashman said. “I tell people that if they go to a regular GP, they will treat them with the unscientific and antiquated CDC guidelines and diagnostic tests where few test positively. They will be sent home with a false sense of security and could have multiple infections which will make them miserable.”

Nearly everyone is exposed to ticks just from gardening, camping or simply hanging out in their own yards. Similar to Lyme/MSIDS treatment, tick prevention is a multi-pronged effort and includes protecting yourself, your yard and your pets according to Cashman.

Research has shown permethrin treated clothing causes ticks to drop off or renders them unable to bite. Cashman recommends wearing light-colored clothing, tucking pants into socks, wearing a long-sleeved shirt tucked into pants; wearing a hat, shoes and socks and spraying or soaking all clothing items with permethrin.

Permethrin is not recommended for the skin. Instead, individuals should spray their exposed skin with DEET or picaridin, which is less toxic.

Cashman also recommends individuals stay in the middle of trails. When returning indoors, she said individuals should dry their clothing on high heat for at least 10 minutes because washing clothes will not kill ticks, but high heat will.

Individuals should also take a shower and do a tick check. If an embedded tick is found, it should be removed promptly by using a pointy tick removal tweezer.

“Get as close to the mouthpart as possible and pull steadily straight up without squeezing or twisting,” Cashman said. “Do not touch the tick with your bare hands. Put it in a Ziplock freezer bag and put it in the freezer if you plan on having it tested.”

In an effort to protect yards, Cashman recommends individuals not invite wildlife in. There are numerous things individuals can do to discourage wildlife from yards.

• Don’t put food outside, including bird feeders. Birds are probably the number one transporters of ticks.

• Plant undesirable plants.

• Install fencing.

• Apply deer repellents.

• Eliminate tick habitats by cleaning up brush and leaves, trim shrubs and trees and move wood piles away from daily activity.

• Spray yards or use granules. Target areas where ticks live as well as perennial beds and along trails and paths in wooded areas.

Protecting pets could mean containing them. According to Cashman, the easiest way to protect pets is to keep them away from ticks by creating a safe zone with fencing.

Keep pets' hair short to be able to identify ticks quickly and brush hair and remove any ticks before bringing pets into the house. Applying tick control products on pets can also be an effective use of protection.

Cashman also recommends keeping pets off all furniture and never letting them into beds.

Though both sides cannot agree on testing methods and how best to treat patients with Lyme disease, they do agree that it is best to avoid ticks altogether and that if bitten, the earlier the diagnosis and treatment begins, the better the outcome will be for the patient.

The Madison Area Lyme Support Group was started in November of 2009 with meetings held in public spaces for anyone looking for help and support navigating Lyme disease. To learn more, please contact Cashman by email at Lymecoordinator56@gmail.com.