In a special Tomah City Council meeting Tuesday night Scott Holum was sworn in as Tomah police chief to replace the retiring Mark Nicholson.

Nicholson's last day was April 9. He retired after 31 years of service with the TPD. Holum was assistant chief and worked his way up through the ranks of the TPD. Holum as assistant police chief two years and has 22 years total with the TPD.