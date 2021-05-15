Sparta PD to host fifth annual K-9 Golf Tournament

The Sparta Police Department will be hosting its fifth annual K-9 Golf Tournament on Friday, June 4. The annual tournament is the department’s biggest fundraiser to keep the K-9 program going and in order to do that, the Sparta PD needs the support of the community.

The K-9 Program at Sparta PD began in 2009 and was initially funded through a federal grant intended to promote crime reduction in rural areas. The grant funding covered the purchase of K-9 Nitro and the team’s training, as well as outfitted a K-9 squad, provided start-up supplies and covered initial veterinary services; all other expenses were covered by donations.

The K-9 unit currently consists of two K-9 and handler teams. Purebred German Shepherd Kaiser has been with the department since 2016; his handler is Lieutenant Corey Johnson.

Also serving with the Sparta PD is a purebred Belgian Malinois named Nash and his handler Officer Brian James. Nash joined the department in June of 2020 following the retirement of Officer James’ former partner K-9 Larz.

Sparta PD’s K-9s are trained as dual-purpose dogs. Not only are they able to detect illegal narcotics, but they are also trained in tracking, handler protection, article searches and area/building searches.

The K-9s also promote a positive relationship between the Sparta PD and the community through interactive presentations at schools, businesses and other community events.

The K-9 unit is now funded entirely by donations from the community. These donations go toward the purchase of the K-9s, outfitting squads with equipment to keep the K-9s safe, veterinary care, training, food and any other related expenses to the well-being of the dogs.

The Sparta PD holds multiple fundraising events throughout the year to keep the program afloat. As stated earlier, the largest fundraiser is the annual golf tournament, which is now in its fifth year.

The four-person best ball tournament, which is held at River Run Golf Course, located at 1210 E. Montgomery St in Sparta, will begin at 10:30 a.m. during a meet and greet with the department’s K-9s followed by lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.

For more information, please contact the Sparta PD Administrative Assistant Amanda Revels by phone at (608) 269-3122 or by email at arevels@spartawisconsin.org.