C-FC hammers Tomah softball 11-1

The Tomah Timberwolves softball team fell behind early and Cochrane Fountain City did not allow any room for a rally.

C-FC dropped Tomah one game below .500 (6-7) with an 11-1 thrashing at Tomah Tuesday. The Pirates had Tomah on a plank early building a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. They took charge with a five run third inning and Tomah would not recover.

Tomah could not slow a Pirate offense that has been producing ample run support this season. Madison Johnson started the game for Tomah, but was relieved after two innings by Olivia Wall. She would not fare much better against Pirate hitters.

The Pirate’s Emma Baures would pitch a complete game against Tomah. Bauers allowed just 5 hits, struck out 7 and walked none.

Tomah mustered 5 hits. Johnson went two innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out 1 and walking 1.

Alexis Hagen went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Tomah hitters. Alyssa Whaley, Amanda Lowry and Asha Eckelberg each singled.

Cochrane-Fountain City racked up 12 hits. Tomah did not help its cause with five errors in the game. CFC completed a solid game with no errors.

TOMAH BASEBALL

It was a shaky start for the Tomah Timberwolves base ball team Tuesday against La Crosse Logan.

Some early Tomah errors helped Logan build a 3-1 into the third inning. Logan would hold onto the lead until the sixth inning when Tomah would lock down the win with nine runs to seize momentum and the win.

Logan scored three runs in the third inning on a double by Eli Foler.

Tomah fired up the offense in the second inning. Brett Pierce doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Evan Long was credited with the victory for Tomah. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out nine.

Johnny Leaver took the loss for La Crosse Logan. Leaver lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out four.

Long, Josh Georgeson, Pierce, Justin Gerke, Tanner Matthias, Luke Duncan, Tucker Francis, and Andrew Brookman each managed one hit to lead Tomah. Tomah stands at 6-7 for the season.