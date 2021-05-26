Home / Sports / Michek tosses no-no against Brookwood

Michek tosses no-no against Brookwood

Mon, 05/24/2021 - 1:04pm admin1

Bangor’s Ashton Michek became the third pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the Scenic Bluffs Conference last week after no-hitting Brookwood in the first game of a doubleheader. Bangor’s Sam Wittmershaus and Hillsboro’s Kasen Bloor threw the first no no-nos of the year. Herald photo by Nate Beier.

The Bangor baseball team continued their strong start to the season with a sweep of Brookwood and a non-conference victory over Cochrane-Fountain City over the weekend.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

