Home / Sports / Top-seeded Bangor, Tomah headline local teams in regional play

Top-seeded Bangor, Tomah headline local teams in regional play

Mon, 06/14/2021 - 12:50pm admin1

Bangor’s Aliyah Langrehr winds up to deliver a pitch during a game earlier this spring. The Cardinals will start their postseason journey Wednesday when they host either Marshfield Columbus or Port Edwards. Herald photo by Nate Beier.

After a year away in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs for Wisconsin high school baseball and softball teams are upon us once again.

------------------

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

------------------

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media