Monroe County Fair attendance nearly doubles from 2019

The Monroe County Fair concluded Sunday afternoon following five days packed full of action and beautiful summer weather. After the fair was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic, the Monroe County Ag Society (MCAS), promoters of the fair were pleased that attendance nearly doubled from 2019.

The fair kicked off Wednesday night with stellar performances from local youngsters at the Monroe County Fair Talent Competition. Charlie Hilt, of Tomah took first place in the youth division; his sister Isabella Hilt took second place and Brennan O’Rourke and Tucker Lorenz tied for third.

First place in the teen division went to Arielle Savanah Rose Baker followed by the duo Brianna and Logan in second place and Ella Schanzel in third.

The Christman Amusements Carnival opened with a bang Wednesday afternoon and continued to be a popular activity throughout the weekend. The Wheels of Ag Game Show and comedy hypnosis shows began on Wednesday as well, with several shows every day of the fair.

Local FFA and 4-H exhibitors began setting up for the fair early on Wednesday and the judging took place at various times and locations on the fairgrounds throughout the weekend.

Ribbons of all colors and trophies of all sizes were proudly displayed in exhibits, pens and stalls all over the fairgrounds showing how that hard work paid off.

On Thursday night, the fair once again hosted the Ranch Rodeo, which was sponsored by Bank First of Tomah, in the grandstands. Aaron Scott, along with his band One Way North performed live in the beer garden Thursday evening.

Friday evening’s entertainment began in the grandstands with the Mutton Bustin’ Contest, followed by the CC Bull Riding & Championship Rodeo where there was hardly an open seat. The fun continued with a live performance from High Mileage Band in the beer garden.

On Saturday morning, fairgoers were treated to the always impressive draft horse hitch show complete with dazzling pageantry, prideful horses and sparkling tact.

Motokazie Supercross Races took over the grandstands Saturday evening where spectators witnessed 22 race classes of all ages compete for a pro purse of $1,200 on the dirt track.

The Junior Livestock Sale was held Saturday evening as well, where exhibitors auctioned off their livestock.

Saturday evening ended with a live performance from The Verge in the beer garden.

The fun continued on Sunday with a chicken Q and a car show in the midway, the dog agility show, a draft horse halter show out by the barns and the Annual Farmer Olympics celebrated its 10-year anniversary at the Monroe County Fair.

The kids pedal pull also drew in a big crowd this year despite the scorching hot temperatures.

It was a weekend jam-packed full of family fun out in the sweltering summer heat. After the heat breaks and the sunburns heal, the inevitable preparations will begin for next year’s Monroe County Fair.