SASD prepares for a full fall return

Come fall, as of right now, the Sparta Area School District is planning to bring all students and staff back for in person learning five days a week. That being said, the district continues to watch local COVID conditions very closely and recently began discussions and preparations for a full return to the 2021-2022 school year.

“What we do know with this whole pandemic situation is that we think we’re on top of something and it changes,” said Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren. “Based on what we know right now, it’s looking very, very good.”

The Policy, Finance & Personnel Committee recently discussed some policy changes and the removal of certain policies.

As far as mitigation procedures are concerned, the district will continue to use its new air filtration systems, hand sanitizing stations, water bottle filling stations and social distancing will be implemented to the extent possible.

Face coverings are also optional to all staff and students.

Administration would like to return to using some shared supplies, because that will enhance what staff are able to do with art and music classes.

“As we move forward, we are gradually removing mitigations,” Van Deuren said, adding the district will be shortening the six-foot distancing, removing the screener upon entry to district buildings and some of the zones on playgrounds.

Students will no longer be limited to classrooms only and district equipment such as sporting goods will be available for student use again.

“Little by little we keep adding things back and if we need to tighten it up, we know how to do that,” Van Deuren said.

She recommended the committee remove a few policies including restricted employee travel and paid pandemic leave. Van Deuren also recommended a few policies, which deal with having to make quick changes in the event the COVID situation changes, be left in place.

“That way we’ll be covered in case of an emergency closure, and we know what to do,” she said.