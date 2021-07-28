Victim in West Salem triple homicide has Sparta/Cashton connection

The body of a 23-year-old man whose last known addresses were in Monroe County, where he faced charges in a November high-speed chase incident, was among three homicide victims found at a gravel quarry near West Salem Friday.

Trevor J. Maloney, whose last known addresses were in Sparta and Cashton, was found along with the bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24 and with ties to La Crosse, by workers at the entrance of Milestone Material’s Romskog quarry N6290 Cty. Rd. M north of the intersection of Hwy. 16 at around 5 a.m.

No suspects are in custody and authorities have yet to release how the victims died.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice and Wisconsin State Crime Lab are conducting the investigation.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said he believes the triple homicide was a targeted act but no motive was immediately evident. No vehicles were found at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to Crime Stoppers or the department’s non-emergency line at (608) 785-5942.

Maloney was involved in an alleged shoplifting incident at All American Do-It Center last November, which escalated into a high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph before coming to an end near Cashton.

He was one of three suspects reported to have taken a cart of expensive tools, loading them into a vehicle before fleeing the scene without paying.

Police located a vehicle matching the description in the drive-thru of McDonald’s on South Black River Street.

As an officer approach the vehicle on foot the suspect sped out of the drive-thru line towards the officer and struck a squad car.

Officers used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) to stop the vehicle in Cashton and surrounded the suspects, who were taken into custody without further incident.

Maloney was identified as the driver of the car. His two passengers were 28-year-old Cody Lubbe of La Crosse, and 35-year-old Dennis Shay of La Crosse. Officers located several stolen items, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A plea hearing in the case was scheduled in Monroe County Circuit court for Aug 23.